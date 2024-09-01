SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.60. 1,855,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

