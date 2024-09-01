SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 4,305,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.