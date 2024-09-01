SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,362. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

