SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 580.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

IHAK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.63. 87,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,629. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $875.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

