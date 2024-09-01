SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

