Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Lance De Jersey purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,187.39).

SEED opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday. Seed Innovations Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

