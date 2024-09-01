Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Lance De Jersey purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,187.39).
Seed Innovations Price Performance
SEED opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday. Seed Innovations Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Seed Innovations
