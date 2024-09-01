SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after buying an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.