ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $855.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

