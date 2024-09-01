ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $23.73 on Friday, hitting $855.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $791.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

