Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Grows By 17.7%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
