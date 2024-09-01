Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rises By 26.5%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 909,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:ALTO remained flat at $1.38 on Friday. 432,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

