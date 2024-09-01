Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Grows By 20.0%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ARTW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

