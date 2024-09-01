Short Interest in Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Increases By 19.8%

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,747.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Azbil’s stock is set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

