Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Expands By 9.7%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 253,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. 212,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

