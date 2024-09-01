Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 25.4%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 2,440,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.1 days.

Becle Trading Down 2.4 %

BCCLF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Becle has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

