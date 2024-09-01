Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 25.4%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 2,440,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.1 days.
Becle Trading Down 2.4 %
BCCLF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Becle has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.
About Becle
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Becle
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.