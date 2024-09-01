Short Interest in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Decreases By 21.7%

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.3 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BOWFF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

