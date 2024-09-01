Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Drops By 16.4%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

