Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Decreases By 8.9%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,944,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 2,134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

