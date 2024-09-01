Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rises By 10.0%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 963,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. CEVA has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.