Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Increases By 18.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHUC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,255. Charlie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

