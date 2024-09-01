Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Increases By 26.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.8 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.