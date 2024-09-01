Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Grows By 28.6%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,492,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 17,494,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,372.0 days.
East Buy Price Performance
East Buy stock remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands. East Buy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
East Buy Company Profile
