Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increases By 31.4%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

