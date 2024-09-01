Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increases By 31.4%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

