Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 25.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

