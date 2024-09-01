Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Expands By 18.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGHPF remained flat at $38.89 during trading hours on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KGHM Polska Miedz
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.