Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Expands By 18.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGHPF remained flat at $38.89 during trading hours on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver and gold; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

