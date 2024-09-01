Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Declines By 13.8%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,015,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 26,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,575.8 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

