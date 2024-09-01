Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Declines By 13.8%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,015,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 26,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,575.8 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.