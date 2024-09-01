Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Drops By 16.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 8,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

