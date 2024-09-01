Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Declines By 15.5%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 184,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lion Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LGHL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 465,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

