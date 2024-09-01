Short Interest in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Expands By 19.3%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 803,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
