Short Interest in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Expands By 23.2%

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NLOP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 175,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,924. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

