Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Rises By 13.4%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 186,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,019. The firm has a market cap of $574.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.39. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.