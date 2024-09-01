Short Interest in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Rises By 23.4%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nocera Stock Up 1.0 %

Nocera stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 2,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nocera has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

