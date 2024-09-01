Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Expands By 24.4%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.