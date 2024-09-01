Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Declines By 16.3%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,012,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 5,987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Old Mutual stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

