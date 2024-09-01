Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Declines By 16.3%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,012,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 5,987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Old Mutual stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
About Old Mutual
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Old Mutual
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.