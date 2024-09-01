Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Decreases By 17.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,583. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 300,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,740. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.