Short Interest in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Decreases By 17.8%

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 1.9 %

SOLV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,264. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.