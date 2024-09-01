Short Interest in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Decreases By 17.8%

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.
SOLV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,264. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
