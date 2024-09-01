Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 24.2%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

