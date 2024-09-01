Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Decreases By 17.5%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after buying an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

