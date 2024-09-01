Short Interest in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Rises By 25.2%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 30.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

