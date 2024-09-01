Sidoti Csr Comments on ScanSource, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ScanSource in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ScanSource by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 24,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,045,636.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

