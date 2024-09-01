Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Set at C$17.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE SIA opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.09. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3424842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

