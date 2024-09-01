SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Stock Price Down 12.8%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.47. 3,508,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16,187% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $154,770.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

