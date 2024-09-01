SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $240.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SITC stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.36, for a total value of $3,568,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,957 shares in the company, valued at $280,538,999.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,670 shares of company stock worth $22,784,560. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 535,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 739,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

