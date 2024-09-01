Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Number

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $531,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,703.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 968,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 69,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 184,038 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 138.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 238,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 326.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 284,052 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 16.7% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Sleep Number has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.