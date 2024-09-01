SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of SMBK opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

