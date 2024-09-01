Solano Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

