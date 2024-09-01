Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,596. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SON shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

