Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $3.89. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 206,121 shares changing hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

