Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 215.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,368. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

