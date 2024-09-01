SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 6th

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:EMTL opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.27.
About SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF
